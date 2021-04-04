Ham and Cheese Phyllo Baskets

Perfect for Easter Brunch or Leftover Ham

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Ham & Cheese Phyllo Baskets

Brimming with two kinds of cheese, smoky ham, and fresh chives, these crunchy little appetizers will bring a big bite of springtime flavor to your Easter table this year. Because they come in their own little basket, they’re Easter bunny approved! Makes 30 appetizers.

Ingredients:
1 eight ounce container whipped cream cheese
1 1/4 Cup finely shredded cheddar cheese
2/3 Cup finely diced cooked ham
1 1/2 Tablespoons honey mustard
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 Tablespoons fresh chives, chopped, divided
2 (1.9 ounce) boxes phyllo shells

Preparation:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Place phyllo shells onto two small cookie sheets. (There is no need to thaw the shells beforehand).
In a large bowl, place the cream cheese, cheddar, ham, honey mustard, pepper, and half the chives. Fold mixture together until just combined.
Fill each phyllo shell with about a teaspoon of filling.
Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until heated through.
Sprinkle with the remaining chives before serving.

Recipe Prepared and Presented by Shauna Havey

