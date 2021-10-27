(GTU Recipes) – This Halloween charcuterie board is a ghoulish treat for any party! A spooky twist on your classic cheese board, it’s filled with fruit, crackers, and meat and sure to be everyone’s favorite!

Ingredients

Moondrop grapes

Blackberries

Blueberries

Cypress grove midnight moon gouda

Merlot Cheese

Beehive barely buzzed

Isigny Mimolette

Deer creek doe vanilla bean cheddar

Raincoast crisps

Parm-crisps

Kalamata olives

Raz-pepper Jalapeno jelly

Solstice chocolate

Salami / pepperoni

*optional* halloween candy

Directions

On a spooky cheese tray, arrange cheeses and accompaniments as desired. Serve fresh.

