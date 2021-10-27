(GTU Recipes) – This Halloween charcuterie board is a ghoulish treat for any party! A spooky twist on your classic cheese board, it’s filled with fruit, crackers, and meat and sure to be everyone’s favorite!
Ingredients
- Moondrop grapes
- Blackberries
- Blueberries
- Cypress grove midnight moon gouda
- Merlot Cheese
- Beehive barely buzzed
- Isigny Mimolette
- Deer creek doe vanilla bean cheddar
- Raincoast crisps
- Parm-crisps
- Kalamata olives
- Raz-pepper Jalapeno jelly
- Solstice chocolate
- Salami / pepperoni
- *optional* halloween candy
Directions
On a spooky cheese tray, arrange cheeses and accompaniments as desired. Serve fresh.