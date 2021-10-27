Halloween charcuterie board

(GTU Recipes) – This Halloween charcuterie board is a ghoulish treat for any party! A spooky twist on your classic cheese board, it’s filled with fruit, crackers, and meat and sure to be everyone’s favorite!

Ingredients

  • Moondrop grapes 
  • Blackberries
  • Blueberries
  • Cypress grove midnight moon gouda
  • Merlot Cheese 
  • Beehive barely buzzed 
  • Isigny Mimolette 
  • Deer creek doe vanilla bean cheddar 
  • Raincoast crisps 
  • Parm-crisps
  • Kalamata olives 
  • Raz-pepper Jalapeno jelly
  • Solstice chocolate 
  • Salami / pepperoni 
  • *optional* halloween candy 

Directions

On a spooky cheese tray, arrange cheeses and accompaniments as desired. Serve fresh.

