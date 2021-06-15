Guilt-free chocolate and to die for peanut butter chocolate pockets

Kelsi Petersen, and Cassandra Hume, Co-Founders of Kelsi’s Kitchen came by to share their ultra-clean chocolates and a tasty recipe that goes with them!

Cassandra Hume works with Kelsi Petersen, a trained raw food chef, at Kelsi’s Kitchen. They spend their time together making refrigerated, ultra-clean chocolate by hand in Bluffdale, UT using just five core, whole food ingredients and no refined sugar, dairy, gluten, or soy. They donate 10% of our profits to support ALS in honor of Kelsi’s mom, who inspired Kelsi to start Kelsi’s Kitchen, and who passed away just months after their bites launched. They are currently carried in over fifty stores across Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana and have made it their mission is to help others eat better to live better with an easy, delicious, and good-for-you snack.

So far, Kelsi has donated $1,000 and is excited to see how they can increase their donation each year. Kelsi says one of the best parts of growing their small business has been that with each new store or new fan they know they are getting closer to their goal of providing meaningful support to the ALS community.

Kelsi launched Kelsi’s Kitchen just after her mom was diagnosed with ALS. Her mom passed away a few months afterwards but got to see Kelsi’s Kitchen selling in some of her favorite local health food stores. Kelsi thought it would be the perfect store idea because, being a trained raw food chef, was able to study across the country with her mom and has been able to implement the many things she had learned and loved after her mom adopted the raw food diet after a health scare.

Kelsi says they use coconut oil instead of cocoa butter, which is most commonly used in chocolate. The coconut oil melts at 76F which means our bites literally melt in your mouth. It also means they have to be kept refrigerated to avoid melting.

Kelsi’s Kitchen cacao bites are sold in the refrigerated section at Utah at Good Earth, Redmond Farms, Lee’s Marketplace, Peterson’s and The Market at Park City so next time you are at the store grab some of her delicious bites, or make them yourself with her recipe below!

Peanut Butter Chocolate Pockets

Ingredients:

– 1 Large Tortilla (we use plain flour, but anything would do)

– 2 Tbsp Peanut Butter

– 1 Package Kelsi’s Kitchen Peanut Butter Cacao Bites cut into small, pea sized pieces

– 1/4 Cup Fruit (we use berries and bananas but anything would do)

Directions:

Preheat Panini Press or Pan

2. Cut Tortilla 1/4 way to the center – think of dividing the tortilla into four sections, you’ll be

3. putting different ingredients in each of the four sections

4. Smear 1 Tbsp Peanut Butter onto lower left quadrant and sprinkle with cacao bites

5. Put fruit on top left quadrant

6. Smear remaining Peanut Butter onto top right quadrant and sprinkle with remaining cacao bites

7. Fold tortilla into a pocket, start by folding the bottom left quadrant up, then left quadrant folds over then top quadrant folds down

8. Place folded tortilla into panini press or pan for 1-2 minutes, until outside is crispy and inside has melted

Find Kelsi’s Kitchen online, IG, and FB.