Tasty tomato salad with avocado and bleu cheese

Executive Chef of The Harrison Regent, Ken Kinsey came to our studio to make a delicious Tomato Salad with Avocado and Bleu Cheese!
What you’ll need:
6 Medium Sized Tomatoes Diced
2 Avocados Diced
1/2 Red Onion Diced
1 cup crumbled Blue Cheese
The key to a good Tomato Salad is a good Vinaigrette!
2 teaspoon Dill weed (dry) or 1 Teaspoon
Fresh 1 Cup Wine Vinegar
1/2 cup EVOO
1 Cup Sugar
salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients mix until well combined!
Ken also showed two other variations on a tomato salad: Tomato and Cucumber Tomato and Artichoke. It’s tomato season, eat fresh!
