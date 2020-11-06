Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We love when Emily Allen is in the GTU kitchen! Today she whipped up and taught us all about the incredible benefits of homemade bone broth. Bone broth is very nourishing, and it’s beneficial for boosting your immune system, helping to heal your digestion, and even giving you collagen to help your hair, skin, and nails. Follow Emily online www.healthbyemily.com and IG @healthybyemilya



Simple Slow Cooker Bone Broth Ingredients

Leftover chicken bones (Or beef soup bones, or fish bones, or any you have! Preferably from a pastured, organic animal.)

2 celery stalks

1 onion

3-4 carrots

2 bay leaves

1-2 tablespoon salt

16 grinds of freshly cracked pepper

Any other seasonings of choice

1-2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Water to fill the slow cooker

Instructions

If the bones you are using haven’t been cooked yet, roast them in the oven at 400 degrees for 30-45 minutes until browned. Add all ingredients to slow cooker Fill to the top with water Cook on low 24-48 hours Strain by pouring through a colander Store in the fridge and use for soups, stews, sauces, or just drink straight. For long term storage, pour 2 cup portions into zipper bags and freeze.

More at www.healthbyemily.com