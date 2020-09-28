Roasted Acorn Squash with Ogden Contemporary Arts

We had chef Brandon Price of Ogden Contemporary Arts in the GTU kitchen today whipping up tasty Roasted Acorn Squash! Each year the company throws a gala, but this year they’ve changed it to a virtual cooking class, Contemporary Cuisine 101! Sign up, get the ingredients, and try your hand at this amazing dish! For details, visit them at ogdencontemporaryarts.org

2 acorn squash

1/4 cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

1/8 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 cup pepitas, toasted

Preheat the oven to 375 F.

Rinse the squash; pat dry.

Trim the top and bottom off each squash, then cut in half from top to bottom. Use a spoon to remove the seeds and strings inside. Cut each acorn squash half into 1” thick slices.

In a medium sauce pan over low heat, add the maple syrup, cider vinegar, butter, cinnamon, cloves. Stir well while heating for 4-5 minutes or until the butter has melted. Place the acorn squash slices on a rimmed sheet pan in a single layer. Brush the butter mixture onto both sides of the squash slices.

Roast the squash for 20 minutes on one side, then flip over and cook an additional 20 minutes on the other side or until the middle of the squash is soft and caramelized. Top with toasted pepitas. Serve immediately.

