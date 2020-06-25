An easy and light summer Beet Salad recipe

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Jan Brownstein is co-host Utah Golf Radio, a mother, grandmother, and today’s kitchen guest! Whipping up a delicious rainbow beet salad, or “Beet Down” as she calls it, this easy summer salad is sure to become your go-to, and the most requested recipe this season by your friends!

Preheat oven to 385 degrees.

BEETS:

Clean, peel, and towel dry-DO NOT let RED beets touch any other beets (gloves are a must) counters or skin, it will stain use parchment and paper towels to prevent bleeding. Cut beets into large/medium cubes/pieces put in large mixing bowl. RED beets go in separate bowl not to touch other beets. Set bowls aside, you’ll re-toss after they come out of the oven.

Drizzle with olive oil, season generously with kosher salt and black pepper. Place both batches of beets in different pre-made foil/parchment paper pouches, close to “loosely” seal. Place pouches in oven on center rack, set-timer for 25 minutes, pull a pouch from the oven, CAREFULLY test piece with toothpick, when it is toothpick tender (comes right out) beets are done, take them out of the oven, VENT/open pouches slightly and allow to cool to room temperature.

Toasted Pine Nuts:

Clean dry fry pan, medium heat toss in pine nuts DO NOT WALK AWAY (you’ll be able to hear them) shake pan moving around the nuts until they are toasted and fragrant, pull from heat sprinkle with a pinch of kosher salt, let cool completely. Set-aside for final assembly

CHEESE 2 WAYS:

Put small log goat cheese unwrapped on a plate in the freezer for 20 minutes. Right before serving use fork for to wedge off bite-size pieces for ½ salad.

Unwrap small log of goat cheese, using a piece of sewing thread or unflavored dental floss to cut uniform slices of the goat cheese, place on plate in the freezer for 20 minutes.

Make dredging station:

FLOUR: 1st flour each disc

EGG: Dip all sides in egg mix

PANKO CRUMBS: Press both sides covering in panko bread crumbs

Place discs back in freezer until ready to serve. Heat canola/veg oil to 350, drop in a few discs at a time DO NOT CROWD once GBD on one side, gently flip make the other side GBD drain on paper towel, do not be concerned about melting the goat cheese you want that cold cheese with the hot crispy outside.

ARUGULA SALAD:

Line salad bowl with good olive oil, lining the sides of the bowl not poured in bottom. Add package of clean DRY arugula, squeeze the juice of ½ large lemon (watch for seeds), Kosher salt & pepper, toss arugula until lightly coated.

ASSEMBLY:

Arrange arugula on large serving platter, arrange beets on arugula, add goat cheese pieces fresh/fried throughout and finally top with toasted pine nuts.

Tune into Utah Golf Radio each Saturday from 8 am -10 am on ESPN 700. Jan and her daughter are starting a web series together, “From First Base to First Class”, hoping to air their debut episode the first week of July!