(Good Things Utah) January and its resolutions have us all searching for quick and healthy recipes. This immune-boosting green smoothie is packed with all the goodness that our bodies are craving during cold and flu season.

Immune Boosting Green Smoothie ingredients:

1-inch fresh ginger

2 Tbsps. fresh lemon juice (half a lemon)

1/2 cup celery

1/2 cup cucumbers

1/2 cup frozen pineapple

2-3 cups power greens (spinach, kale, chard)

1/2 cup ice (optional)

1 – 1 1/2 cups coconut water

Add collagen for a healthy boost of protein

Instruction: Add all ingredients to a high-powered blender and blend on high for about 30 seconds or until all the greens are well mixed. Enjoy right away or take it with you to sip on through the day.

Wondering how to help boost your kid’s immune systems? Try this kid-friendly version! It’s got a little more fruit so it’s sweet enough that they can’t refuse it but loaded with healthy greens so you feel great about serving it to them.

Kid-Friendly Immune Boosting Smoothie: 1/2 inch fresh ginger 1/2 cup frozen pineapple 1/2 cup frozen mango 2 cups power greens 1/2 cup ice (optional) 1 cup almond or coconut milk Protein powder of choice (optional)

Instructions: Add all ingredients to a high-power blender and blend on high for about 30 seconds or until all the greens and frozen fruit are well blended.

