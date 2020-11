Alice Williams of Honestly Fitness joined us for both hours of GTU today, and we loved it! First up, we talk about taking small steps to ensure a sustainable, healthy relationship with food. Think portion control by plate sizes, and loading up more veggies on your plate than the junk foods.

In our second hour, Alice whips up the most savory and flavorful pumpkin soup recipe! Perfect for a chilly day like today. Try our the recipe below, and be sure to follow Alice on IG at @honestlyfitness