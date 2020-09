Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

GTU Chef Kacee Tess was in the kitchen today whipping up a BLT that’s tasty with crab, or made veggie! Follow along, and try this perfect summer recipe!



Makes about 4 open face sandwiches:

1 C lump crab meat

2 tbsp Mayo

1 lemon (juice)

2 tbsp Fresh herbs chopped (I used dill, basil + green onion)

Black pepper to taste



Sliced bread 4 pieces (I used brioche bread from Trader Joe’s)

5-6 pieces cooked bacon (I pan fried mine)

Sliced tomatoes

Sea salt

