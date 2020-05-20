Bean and Kale Salad w/ Tomato Citrus Vinaigrette

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Chef Scott Hamilton, High Desert Kitchen executive chef and owner, joined us today to demo and share a tasty bean and kale salad with tomato citrus vinaigrette dressing. Try it this week, and let us know how much you love it! Find Chef Scott on instagram at @chef.scotthamilton and High Desert Kitchen at @highdesertkitchen and highdesertkitchen.com

Ingredients:

2 Cans of Beans, Black or Pinto or a combination

1 Can of Corn

1 Can of Diced Tomatoes

2 Cups Chopped Kale

2 Bell Peppers – Small Dice

2 avocado- 1½ Medium Dice, ½ Avocado Sliced For Garnish

1/2 bunch of cilantro-Stems removed and reserved, Leaves Roughly Chopped, ¼ Reserved for Garnish.

1/2 Onion – Small Dice

½ Pineapple- Small Dice

1 Orange, Zest and Juice of Half

1 Lime, Zest and Juice

2 Garlic Cloves

¼-½ cup Olive Oil

1 Tbsp Honey or Agave

½-1 tsp Chipotle powder

1-2 tsp Your favorite Taco Seasoning

Salt and Black Pepper to taste

Directions: