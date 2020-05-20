Bean and Kale Salad w/ Tomato Citrus Vinaigrette

Chef Scott Hamilton, High Desert Kitchen executive chef and owner, joined us today to demo and share a tasty bean and kale salad with tomato citrus vinaigrette dressing. Try it this week, and let us know how much you love it! Find Chef Scott on instagram at @chef.scotthamilton and High Desert Kitchen at @highdesertkitchen and highdesertkitchen.com
Ingredients:
2 Cans of Beans, Black or Pinto or a combination
1 Can of Corn
1 Can of Diced Tomatoes
2 Cups Chopped Kale
2 Bell Peppers – Small Dice
2 avocado- 1½ Medium Dice, ½ Avocado Sliced For Garnish
1/2 bunch of cilantro-Stems removed and reserved, Leaves Roughly Chopped, ¼ Reserved for Garnish.
1/2 Onion – Small Dice
½ Pineapple- Small Dice
1 Orange, Zest and Juice of Half
1 Lime, Zest and Juice
2 Garlic Cloves
¼-½ cup Olive Oil
1 Tbsp Honey or Agave
½-1 tsp Chipotle powder
1-2 tsp Your favorite Taco Seasoning
Salt and Black Pepper to taste
Directions:
- Strain tomatoes reserving liquid.
- In a blender Combine tomato can liquid with ¼ cup diced tomatoes, garlic ¼ onion, cilantro stems, lime juice and zest, zest of orange and juice from ½ of the orange, chipotle powder, and taco seasoning.
- Blend until smooth, turn blender to medium speed and slowly add oil until a smooth emulsification has occurred, or until desired thickness.
- Check for seasoning and add salt and pepper as needed
- Open cans of corn and beans, strain and lightly rinse. Combine with tomatoes in a large bowl.
- Combine remaining ingredients and toss with vinaigrette.
- Check for seasoning, add salt and pepper as needed.
- Garnish with avocado slices, cilantro leaves and reserved oranges.