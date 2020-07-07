A perfect summer Zesty Cucumber Salad recipe!

Deer Valley Grocery Café is part of Park City Restaurant Association's Dine About event, Oct. 1 - Oct 18th. For two weeks, patrons can enjoy dishes from some of Park City's finest dining establishments for just $10-15 dollars each person for lunch, or $20-40 per person for dinner.

Kristine Thorslund is a chef at Deer Valley Grocery Café and made a Brussels Sprout Salad that will be part of the Dine About menu.