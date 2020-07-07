A perfect summer Zesty Cucumber Salad recipe!

Our creative services director George Severson was in the kitchen today, sharing a recipe his mom taught him, Zesty Cucumber Salad! When George went off to college, his mother sent him with several staple recipes, this being one. It’s quick, easy, and vegetarian friendly! Or, if you’d prefer to add meat, throw in some cooked shrimp or crab!

You’ll need:

3-4 large Cucumbers peeled and sliced

3-4 tomatoes quartered or larger diced

1 – 1.5 C peppers (chopped green, red, yellow medley)

One half to one small purple onion (chopped)

16 oz sour cream

1 tbsp lemon juice

Lemon pepper to taste

Lawry’s seasoned pepper to taste

Salt to taste

What to do:

Mix together, chill, and this perfect summer recipe should feed 4-5 people! Enjoy! Thank you, George!

