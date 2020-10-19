Wild Game Pâté with mindful chef Igor Limansky

Igor Limansky is a chef, meditator and community advocate. We loved having him in the GTU kitchen today talking mindfulness while making wild game pâté. Cooking at meditation retreats for the last 6 years, Igor finds that the easiest way to help folks bring meditation into their lives is to show them how mindfulness can be brought into their everyday activities.
- Learn to practice mindfulness in the kitchen
- In cooking as in meditation we need to learn to take every part of what we are given and turn it into something we can use for our well being.
- WIld game Pate (inspired by the Meateater Cookbook)
- Wild Game Pâté
- Put the liver in a baking dish or bowl and cover with milk.
- Cover and let soak in the refrigerator for 2 hours.
- Remove the liver, pat it dry, and discard the soaking liquid.
- Cut the liver into 1-inch pieces.
- Using a food processor, chop the liver finely until it forms a paste.
- Preheat the oven to 350°.
- In a large bowl, combine the liver, venison, cream, garlic, thyme, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and sage and mix well.
- In a sauté pan over medium heat, melt the butter.
- Add the shallots and cook until translucent and tender, about 5 minutes.
- Raise the heat to high.
- Remove the pan from the heat and add the brandy.
- Using a long-stemmed match or torch lighter, ignite the brandy and allow it to flame.
- Pour the flaming brandy and shallots into the meat mixture and stir to combine.
- Line a 5-cup lidded terrine mold with bacon, laying the slices across the bottom horizontally; the ends of the bacon should hang over the sides of the mold.
- Put one-quarter of the meat mixture into the mold on top of the bacon slices.
- Layer one-third of the breast strips on top of the meat mixture.
- Then top with another one-quarter of the meat mixture and another third of the breast strips.
- Repeat the layering, finishing with the last one-quarter of the meat mixture.
- Pat the mixture down firmly and fold the bacon ends over the top of the meat mixture. They should overlap in the middle of the terrine.
- Cover with the terrine lid (or with foil).
- Set the terrine in a roasting pan filled with enough water to come halfway up the sides of the terrine.
- Bake the terrine about 1-1-1/2hours, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 160°.
- Remove the terrine from the water bath and take off the lid.
- Cover the terrine with plastic wrap and then place a weighted board on top.
- Allow the terrine to cool on the counter for 1 hour, then place in refrigerator until thoroughly chilled, about 3 hours.
- When chilled, unmold the terrine.
- Wrap the whole terrine in plastic wrap and foil and let it mellow in the fridge for a day if you can wait-it will be even more delicious.
- If not, eat with crusty bread, gherkins, and mustard.
- INGREDIENTS
- 1/2 lb game liver
- 2 cups milk
- 8 ounces lean Elk
- 4 ounces pork fat, ground together through a small-die grinder plate
- 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 2 tsp kosher salt
- 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tsp nutmeg
- 2 leaves fresh sage, finely chopped
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 small shallots, finely minced
- 1/4 cup brandy
- 1 lb sliced bacon
- 1 breast fillet from a white-fleshed game bird, cut into 1/3-by-1/3-by-3-inch pieces
