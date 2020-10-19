Wild Game Pâté with mindful chef Igor Limansky

Igor Limansky is a chef, meditator and community advocate. We loved having him in the GTU kitchen today talking mindfulness while making wild game pâté. Cooking at meditation retreats for the last 6 years, Igor finds that the easiest way to help folks bring meditation into their lives is to show them how mindfulness can be brought into their everyday activities.

  • Learn to practice mindfulness in the kitchen
  • In cooking as in meditation we need to learn to take every part of what we are given and turn it into something we can use for our well being.
  • WIld game Pate (inspired by the Meateater Cookbook)
    • Wild Game Pâté
      1. Put the liver in a baking dish or bowl and cover with milk.
      2. Cover and let soak in the refriger­ator for 2 hours.
      3. Remove the liver, pat it dry, and discard the soaking liquid.
      4. Cut the liver into 1-inch pieces.
      5. Using a food processor, chop the liver finely until it forms a paste.
      6. Preheat the oven to 350°.
      7. In a large bowl, combine the liver, venison, cream, garlic, thyme, salt, pepper, nutmeg, and sage and mix well.
      8. In a sauté pan over medium heat, melt the butter.
      9. Add the shallots and cook until translu­cent and tender, about 5 minutes.
      10. Raise the heat to high.
      11. Remove the pan from the heat and add the brandy.
      12. Using a long-stemmed match or torch lighter, ignite the brandy and allow it to flame.
      13. Pour the flaming brandy and shallots into the meat mixture and stir to combine.
      14. Line a 5-cup lidded terrine mold with bacon, laying the slices across the bottom horizontally; the ends of the bacon should hang over the sides of the mold.
      15. Put one-quarter of the meat mixture into the mold on top of the bacon slices.
      16. Layer one-third of the breast strips on top of the meat mixture.
      17. Then top with another one-quarter of the meat mixture and another third of the breast strips.
      18. Repeat the layering, finishing with the last one-quarter of the meat mixture.
      19. Pat the mixture down firmly and fold the bacon ends over the top of the meat mixture. They should overlap in the middle of the terrine.
      20. Cover with the terrine lid (or with foil).
      21. Set the terrine in a roasting pan filled with enough water to come halfway up the sides of the terrine.
      22. Bake the terrine about 1-1-1/2hours, or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 160°.
      23. Remove the terrine from the water bath and take off the lid.
      24. Cover the terrine with plastic wrap and then place a weighted board on top.
      25. Allow the terrine to cool on the counter for 1 hour, then place in refrigerator until thoroughly chilled, about 3 hours.
      26. When chilled, unmold the terrine.
      27. Wrap the whole terrine in plastic wrap and foil and let it mellow in the fridge for a day if you can wait-it will be even more delicious.
      28. If not, eat with crusty bread, gherkins, and mustard.
    • INGREDIENTS 
    • 1/2 lb game liver 
    • 2 cups milk 
    • 8 ounces lean Elk 
    • 4 ounces pork fat, ground together through a small-die grinder plate 
    • 1/2 cup heavy cream 
    • 3 cloves garlic, minced 
    • 1 tsp dried thyme 
    • 2 tsp kosher salt 
    • 2 tsp freshly ground black pepper 
    • 1 tsp nutmeg 
    • 2 leaves fresh sage, finely chopped 
    • 2 tbsp unsalted butter 
    • 2 small shallots, finely minced 
    • 1/4 cup brandy 
    • 1 lb sliced bacon 
    • 1 breast fillet from a white-fleshed game bird, cut into 1/3-by-1/3-by-3-inch pieces

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.
Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.

