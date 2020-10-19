The tastiest tacos from the amazing Maize Tacos

Entrees

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Brian Noguera, owner of Maize Tacos joined us today, and we couldn’t have been more excited! He showed us two tasty taco options, just in time for Taco Tuesday tomorrow. Run, don’t walk to Maize on Regent street, your taste buds will thank you.

Fresh Corn Masa and Carne Asada

onion, cilantro, guac

Pastor (pork), onion, cilantro, pineapple.

Green and red salsa. 


Visit Maize at 135 S Regent St in SLC 84111
Current Hours: Monday 11-3, Tuesday- Thursday 12-7, Friday and Saturday 12-8.
www.maizetacos.com

IG: @maizetacosut Facebook Maize Tacos

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

More Entree Recipes

Chicken Recipes

Beef Recipes

Pork Recipes

Sign Up For Recipes


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors