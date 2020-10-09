Tasty crockpot enchiladas with Mama Manzanares

Lauren Manzanares was in the kitchen today sharing a recipe that’s easy, perfect for fall, and just the comfort food you’re in need of this time of year! Take a look, and save the recipe. Looks like you have a new dinner idea for the weekend! Yum.
- 1 medium can of enchilada sauce
- 6 boneless chicken breast halves (or breast from deli chicken)
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 1 small can sliced black olives
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 1 can (4 oz) chopped mild chili peppers
- 15 to 20 corn tortillas
- 16 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- Cook chicken and shred
- Mix soup, olives, chili peppers, and onions.
- Cut tortillas in wedges
- Layer crockpot with: enchilada sauce, layer of tortilla wedges, soup mix, chicken, and cheese – all the way to the top
- End with cheese on top
- Cover and cook on low for 5 hours
Guacamole, beans, rice on the side and chips for dipping compliment the dish perfectly!