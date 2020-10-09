Tasty crockpot enchiladas with Mama Manzanares

Lauren Manzanares was in the kitchen today sharing a recipe that’s easy, perfect for fall, and just the comfort food you’re in need of this time of year! Take a look, and save the recipe. Looks like you have a new dinner idea for the weekend! Yum.

  • 1 medium can of enchilada sauce
  • 6 boneless chicken breast halves (or breast from deli chicken)
  • 2 cans cream of chicken soup
  • 1 small can sliced black olives
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 1 can (4 oz) chopped mild chili peppers
  • 15 to 20 corn tortillas
  • 16 oz shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  1. Cook chicken and shred
  2. Mix soup, olives, chili peppers, and onions.
  3. Cut tortillas in wedges
  4. Layer crockpot with: enchilada sauce, layer of tortilla wedges, soup mix, chicken, and cheese – all the way to the top
  5. End with cheese on top
  6. Cover and cook on low for 5 hours

Guacamole, beans, rice on the side and chips for dipping compliment the dish perfectly!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

