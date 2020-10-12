Shrimp & Grits from Southern Cajun grill, Maymoes

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Jason Davis of Southern Cajun grill Maymoes, was in the kitchen making delicious shrimp and grits! Check out the fun segment, and try your hand at the recipe below. Be sure to drop by this Logan business and support local!

EVOO for none stick

6-8 21/25 size shrimp

2 tbs Onions

1/4 cup Mushrooms

1 oz Bacon

Pinch of minced jalapeños

1/4 cup Heavy Cream

1/4 cup Mixed Cheese

Creole seasoning to taste

Smoked Paprika to taste

3/4 cup Prepared grits



Put olive oil in pan and start to heat it up. Add first 5 ingredients to saute until cooked. Once cooked, add heavy cream and cheese. Add creole seasoning and paprika to taste. In bowl, add grits. Pour pan ingredients over grits and garnish with paprika and chopped chives.

Surae Chinn Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.