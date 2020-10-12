Shrimp & Grits from Southern Cajun grill, Maymoes

Jason Davis of Southern Cajun grill Maymoes, was in the kitchen making delicious shrimp and grits! Check out the fun segment, and try your hand at the recipe below. Be sure to drop by this Logan business and support local!
- EVOO for none stick
- 6-8 21/25 size shrimp
- 2 tbs Onions
- 1/4 cup Mushrooms
- 1 oz Bacon
- Pinch of minced jalapeños
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/4 cup Mixed Cheese
- Creole seasoning to taste
- Smoked Paprika to taste
- 3/4 cup Prepared grits
Put olive oil in pan and start to heat it up. Add first 5 ingredients to saute until cooked. Once cooked, add heavy cream and cheese. Add creole seasoning and paprika to taste. In bowl, add grits. Pour pan ingredients over grits and garnish with paprika and chopped chives.