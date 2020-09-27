Making Pillowy Soft Potato Gnocchi with Mama Mia Mangia

SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) – On Friday, September 25th, chef and food blogger Elena Davis joined us in the GTU Kitchen demonstrating how to make Pillowy soft Potato Gnocchi.

Davis was born in Italy, but spent the first six years of her life in Paris, France before moving to Salt Lake City.

She says her recently started food blog highlights food, family and stories. You can find her at mamamiamangia.com and on social media platforms.

Okay, now for the recipe:

Ingredients:

450 g potatoes or 1 pound (recommended Idaho russet)

1 egg

1 Cup All-purpose flour (you may need less)

1 teaspoon salt

Poke potatoes with a fork, then place in the oven at 375°F for one hour. Once cooled down, pass through a cheese grater or potato ricer into fluffy little bits. Sift (1/4 cup) at a time of all-purpose flour (with the salt added) across the potatoes, then add one beaten egg evenly across potatoes. Bring the potatoes into a ball of dough using a bench scraper or a fork. Use your hands to press it into one cohesive mass then knead for about 90 seconds. Use a knife to cut into little dumplings. Once all of the dough has been cut and shaped into the desired gnocchi shape, place onto a rimmed baking sheet and cover with a light dusting of all-purpose flour. Bring a large pot of water to boil, salt it well, then scoot in the gnocchi. Once they float to the surface of the water, you know they’re ready, carefully lift out of pot, top with sauce of your choice and enjoy!