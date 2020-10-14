Crock Pot Tuscan Chicken & Parmesan Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guestes, and more every day!

Kiana Founa Williams was back in our GTU kitchen whipping up her incredible keto-friendly recipes for both hours of today’s show! First we learned crock pot tuscan chicken, and then parmesan garlic shrimp spaghetti! Oh boy. One look and your mouth will be watering. Follow Kiana on IG at @keto_ki

Crock Pot Tuscan Chicken

8 chicken thighs Kinder master salt California sun-dried tomatoes 1 tbsp olive oil OR butter 6 garlic cloves 1 cup heavy cream 1 cup white wine OR chicken broth 2 cups spinach 1 heaping cup shaved parmesan *optional* 1/2 cup asiago

Set crock pot heat high, add chicken thighs.Coat chicken with kinder salt on both sides, add sun-dried tomatoes. Cook for 4 hours. (drain broth optional, I leave it in).Once chicken is cooked, in a separate large skillet or iron, heat on high.Reduce heat to medium and add oil/butter and minced garlic. When garlic has browned, add in 1 cup heavy cream + 1 cup white wine OR chicken broth . Bring liquid to a boil and slowly mix in parmesan and asiago.Lastly stir in all the spinach.Once sauce is even, add in chicken thighs and tomatoes.Coat chicken in sauce, add 2 tbsp kinder for slightly more salty taste.let cool, pairs well with white wine.

4-5lb Spaghetti squash

32 oz cooked xl shrimp

1/2 cup cilantro

Grated parmesan

Kinder master salt

1/2 cup Chef shammy garlic butter

1 lime

4 tbsp olive oil

*optional* Bertolli Alfredo sauce

Parmesan Garlic Shrimp Spaghetti

Preheat oven 425. Thaw out shrimp in sink, set to side. Cut spaghetti squash in half and de-seed. Place on baking sheet, coat both halves in olive oil and slightly salt. Place in middle rack of oven and cook for 70 minutes or till sides brown. Once squash is cooked, use fork to pull apart squash to cool and mix in chef shammy butter. Readjust oven to 350. On separate baking sheet add tin foil. Remove shrimp tails and place evenly on foil. squeeze lime juice over shrimp. sprinkle kinder salt, grated parmesan and diced cilantro over shrimp evenly. Cook for 9-12 minutes or until pink. You can place shrimp inside squash, use as bowl or dish on separate plate. You can also mix in 1/4 cup bertolli Alfredo sauce *optional*

Recipes: kuliawear.com/blogs/news

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Surae Chinn Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.