Butternut squash pasta recipe

Entrees

Kacey Tess was in the kitchen showing us one yummy butternut squash pasta recipe! We love her healthy and flavorful dishes. Follow Kacey on IG at @kaceytess fore more tasty tidbits.

Ingredient list:

1 butternut squash (halved), seeds removed EVOO

1/2 sweet onion chopped 

2 garlic cloves minced 

1 bell pepper seeded + sliced thinly 

10 tomatoes halved 

1 tbsp better than bullion 

Sea salt 

Thyme 

Rosemary 

Sage

Campanelle Pasta

2 pieces of bread toasted 

Method:

Preheat oven to 400

Brush squash halves with EVOO and sprinkle with sea salt 

Place flesh side down on a baking sheet

Bake for 40 minutes 

In a large skillet add EVOO Sauté onions and garlic until onions are translucent, about 5 minutes 

Add bell pepper, tomatoes and jalapeño (if wanted)

Add 1/4 C water + better than bullion 

Reduce heat and simmer for 20-30 minutes while squash is baking 

Carefully pour tomato mixture into blender

Remove flesh from squash and add to blender Combine thoroughly 

Return back to skillet 

Add fresh herbs

Make Campanelle according to package 

Drain well

Toss together before serving 

Top with toasted bread 

Enjoy!

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

