Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Entrees

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jenn Martello is a private chef specializing in home plated dinners and in-home cooking classes. Today we’re talking quick and easy instant pot cooking, how to garnish a soup with cream, and how to do the swirls and hearts of cream art! Follow Jenn on IG at @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com

1 Butternut squash, seeded, peeled and cubed: about 6 cups

2 Apples, honeycrisp, large, chopped

1 Leek, cut in half, cleaned white and light green parts

4 Sage leaves, fresh1 Quart chicken stock1 Tbsp Pumpkin Spice seasoning

2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar: divided

1 Tbsp Brown sugar1 tsp Salt1/2 cup heavy creamfresh ground pepper to taste

Directions: 

1. In an electric pressure cooker add butternut squash, apples, leek, sage leaves, chicken stock

1 tbsp pumpkin spice seasoning

1 tbsp of white balsamic vinegar

Brown sugar and salt

Set on high pressure for 30 minutes.  

Release steam value when finished. 

2. Puree soup using an immersion blender or working in batches using an upright blender.

3. Stir in heavy cream, remaining 1 Tbsp White Balsamic Vinegar and season with fresh ground pepper.  

Garnish with croutons, a drizzle of cream and sage. 

4. Enjoy! 

More Good Things Utah

Recipes

Featured Guests

Table Talk

Sign Up For Daily Emails
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors