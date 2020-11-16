Butternut Squash and Apple Soup

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jenn Martello is a private chef specializing in home plated dinners and in-home cooking classes. Today we’re talking quick and easy instant pot cooking, how to garnish a soup with cream, and how to do the swirls and hearts of cream art! Follow Jenn on IG at @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com

1 Butternut squash, seeded, peeled and cubed: about 6 cups

2 Apples, honeycrisp, large, chopped

1 Leek, cut in half, cleaned white and light green parts

4 Sage leaves, fresh1 Quart chicken stock1 Tbsp Pumpkin Spice seasoning

2 Tbsp white balsamic vinegar: divided

1 Tbsp Brown sugar1 tsp Salt1/2 cup heavy creamfresh ground pepper to taste

Directions:

1. In an electric pressure cooker add butternut squash, apples, leek, sage leaves, chicken stock

1 tbsp pumpkin spice seasoning

1 tbsp of white balsamic vinegar

Brown sugar and salt

Set on high pressure for 30 minutes.

Release steam value when finished.

2. Puree soup using an immersion blender or working in batches using an upright blender.

3. Stir in heavy cream, remaining 1 Tbsp White Balsamic Vinegar and season with fresh ground pepper.

Garnish with croutons, a drizzle of cream and sage.

4. Enjoy!