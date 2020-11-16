A recipe for little sausage pies to pair with soup

The perfect dinner or lunch accompaniment to soup! Little sausage pies are butter dough wrapped around warm sausage and cheese. This is a family recipe that chef Jenn Martello grew up with, and the ultimate comfort food! Find Jenn on IG at @chefjennmartello and online www.chefjennmartello.com
1 lb. Bulk sausage
1 tbsp Mustard, Dijon
1 cup Swiss cheese, shredded
3 1/4 – 3 3/4 Cup Flour, all purpose
1 pkg Yeast
2 tbsp Sugar
1 cup Water, warm
1/2 cup Butter, melted
Egg wash, beat 1 egg with 1 tsp water
1. Brown sausage in a medium skillet 3-5 minutes, stir in mustard and set aside.
2. Preheat Oven 400*
3. In a stand mixer using the dough hook combine 2 cups of flour, yeast, sugar and salt. Heat water and butter to 120 degrees and add liquid to the flour mixture, blend at low until moistened, beat 3 minutes. Add additional flour until smooth and elastic.
4. Divide into 4 dough balls, cover and allow to rest for 5 minutes.
5. Divide each dough ball into 4 more smaller balls, flatten each ball and roll out into a circle. Fill with 1 tbsp sausage mixture and 1 tbsp swiss cheese. Fold in half and seal with a fork.
6. Place pies on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush with egg wash and bake for 15 minutes or until golden.
7. Enjoy!