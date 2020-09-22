Triple Berry Slab Pie with In Fine Taste

Alyssa Bybee and Dianna Bybee, food bloggers at In Fine Taste joined us in the kitchen this morning to whip up a tasty Triple Berry Slab Pie! Follow the recipe, and follow these lovely women at infinetaste.com on IG @infinetaste and Facebook: facebook.com/InFineTaste

Triple Berry Slab Pie

Triple berry slab pie is a sheet pan pie filled with blackberries, raspberries, and blueberries set in a pastry crust. Easy to make and serve, it’s a great dessert for a crowd.

Pie Crust for Slab Pie

4 cups flour

3 Tablespoons sugar

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 cup butter, cold

½ cup vegetable shortening

½ cup ice water

Hand Method

Put flour, sugar and salt in a bowl. Mix to combine.

With a pastry cutter, cut in butter and shortening into flour mixture until it resembles coarse meal.

Stir in ice water one tablespoon at a time, tossing with fork after each addition. (NOTE: you may not need all water—stop adding water when mixture clumps together.)

Divide dough into three equal parts. Shape 1/3 into a flat disc. Shape 2/3 into a second larger flat disc.

Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Food Processor Method

Place flour, sugar and salt in bowl of food processor and pulse to combine.

Add cold butter (cut into small cubes) and shortening (cut into cubes) and pulse to cut fat into flour mixture (about 10 times).

Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time and pulse each time until mixture clumps together.

Continue with step 5 above.

64 ounces frozen berries such as triple berry blend (about 10 cups berries)

OR fresh berries below: 4 cups blackberries 3 cups raspberries 2 cups blueberries

2 Tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1 Tablespoon lemon zest

¾ cup sugar

½ cup brown sugar

½ cup flour

½ teaspoon salt

2 Tablespoons butter

1 egg

1 Tablespoon water

1. Pre heat oven to 375 degrees.

2. Separate larger pastry disk into 2.

3. Roll each piece of dough on lightly floured surface to about 7×9-inch rectangle.

4. Lift dough by wrapping it gently around rolling pin and place on half side of 10 x 15 inch jelly roll pan. Continue with second piece.

Press seam of dough together in middle of pan.

5. Turn edges of dough under and crimp, or you can simply trim edges off at top of pan.

6. Roll out smaller pastry disk to ¼ inch thickness on lightly floured surface. Cut out flower shaped pieces of dough with cookie cutters.

Refrigerate pieces until ready to use.

7. Place berries in a large bowl. Add lemon juice and zest. Stir to combine.

8. Place both sugars, flour and salt in a bowl. Stir to combine, then sprinkle over berry mixture and gently stir.

9. Spoon berry mixture into pan with pie crust. Dot with small cubes of butter.

10. Beat egg and 1 Tablespoon water together.

11. Arrange flower cut outs over top of berry filling in crust. Brush egg mixture over flower cutouts. Sprinkle cutouts with sugar.

12. Bake at 375 degrees for 50 minutes or until pastry flowers are lightly golden brown.

Cool before serving.