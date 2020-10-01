Need a delicious gluten-free cookie? We’ve got it for you

Our friend Nakia Armstrong was in the kitchen today, showing us the most incredible gluten-free Levain style cookies! We love learning from Nakia how to keep amazing flavor while cooking for those with allergies. Pour yourself a glass of cold milk, and try it out asap! Follow along with Nakia’s recipes on instagram at @gonna.eat.that

Ingredients:

  • ¾ C Walnuts chopped
  • 2 1/3 C Milk Chocolate Chips
  • 1 C Cold Butter, Cubed
  • ¾ C Granulated Sugar
  • ¾ C Soft Light Brown Sugar
  • 2 ½ C GF Flour
  • 1/4 tsp Salt
  • 1/4 tsp Baking soda
  • 2 tsp Baking Powder
  • 2 LG eggs; whisked

Directions

1.       To the mixer add the cold butter and mix it about 30 seconds to break it up.

2.       Add the sugars, mix again 30 -40 seconds.

3.       Add the chocolate and walnuts, mix until it is just combined

4.       Add the flour, salt baking soda, and baking powder; mix about 30-40 seconds. It should be crumbly like bread crumbs.

5.       Add eggs; mix it until it forms a dough. It should not be too wet.

6.       Measure out to about 4.5 oz.; form into a loose ball and place on a firm plastic cutting board (Makes about 12). Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for about 1 ½ hours or longer.

7.       Preheat parchment lined cookie sheet in oven at 356°

8.       Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden; Cool 5 minutes.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

