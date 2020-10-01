Need a delicious gluten-free cookie? We’ve got it for you

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Our friend Nakia Armstrong was in the kitchen today, showing us the most incredible gluten-free Levain style cookies! We love learning from Nakia how to keep amazing flavor while cooking for those with allergies. Pour yourself a glass of cold milk, and try it out asap! Follow along with Nakia’s recipes on instagram at @gonna.eat.that

Ingredients:

¾ C Walnuts chopped

2 1/3 C Milk Chocolate Chips

1 C Cold Butter, Cubed

¾ C Granulated Sugar

¾ C Soft Light Brown Sugar

2 ½ C GF Flour

1/4 tsp Salt

1/4 tsp Baking soda

2 tsp Baking Powder

2 LG eggs; whisked

Directions

1. To the mixer add the cold butter and mix it about 30 seconds to break it up.

2. Add the sugars, mix again 30 -40 seconds.

3. Add the chocolate and walnuts, mix until it is just combined

4. Add the flour, salt baking soda, and baking powder; mix about 30-40 seconds. It should be crumbly like bread crumbs.

5. Add eggs; mix it until it forms a dough. It should not be too wet.

6. Measure out to about 4.5 oz.; form into a loose ball and place on a firm plastic cutting board (Makes about 12). Wrap in plastic wrap and place in the freezer for about 1 ½ hours or longer.

7. Preheat parchment lined cookie sheet in oven at 356°

8. Bake for 12-14 minutes or until golden; Cool 5 minutes.