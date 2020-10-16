Swedish Chocolate Balls (Chokladbollar)

Shannon Källåker, Owner of Lemon & Sage Market and Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage was in our kitchen today making the most delicious Swedish Chocolate Balls (Chokladbollar)! We loved them, and we know you will, too.

  • 1/2 c + 2 T butter, room temp
  • 1/2 c granulated sugar
  • 1 T vanilla sugar (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)
  • 3 T cocoa powder (the darker the better! Callebaut is great!)
  • 1 1/2 cups oats (I like to mix quick and old fashioned)

Stir together butter and sugar until well combined. You can do this by hand with a large spoon. Add vanilla sugar/vanilla, cocoa powder, and oats and stir until oats are distributed evenly throughout the butter mixture. Form into balls (about 15) and put on a plate in the refrigerator to set.

**Optional: While still sticky, roll balls in pearl sugar, coconut, or sprinkles. Sprinkles aren’t traditional Swedish, but they’re fun!

www.DinnerCrafts.com IG  @lemonsagemarket and lemonandsagemarket.com

