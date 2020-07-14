Southern Pecan Pound Cake with Lindy Davies

Lindy Davies was in the kitchen today whipping up a lovely and mouth-watering Southern Pecan Pound Cake. Take a look, then follow along for the cake and the Praline Pecan Sauce. Keep up with Lindy on instagram at @lindy_davies
Praline Pecan Sauce
Ingredients
- 1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
- 7 tablespoons butter (divided)
- 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 3/4 cup light corn syrup
- 2/3 cup evaporated milk
- 1/2 tsp vanilla
Instructions
- Put pecans and 3 Tablespoons butter in microwave safe dish.
- Cook on med-high for 2-4 minutes, stirring twice. Watch closely and be careful to not burn the pecans!
- Put the rest of the butter into sauce pan & melt on low-medium heat.
- Whisk in brown sugar, and flour, and syrup til blended.
- Whisk in evaporated milk and vanilla. Stir until well combined.
- Combine pecan/butter mixture with the milk/sugar mixture.
This Delicious sauce can be topped onto everything from ice-cream to waffles, cakes bread & popcorn.
Southern Pecan Pound Cake
Ingredients
Batter:
- 1 cup pecan halves
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1⅓ cups granulated sugar
- 5 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ¼ cup sour cream
- Tip: Use standard measuring cups and spoons or scales for accurate measuring.
Topping:
- ¼ cup pecan halves
- 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Prepare one 10 inch Angel Food cake pan or Bundt pan; lightly grease the pan with shortening and dust with flour.
Batter:
- Break the pecans for both the batter and the topping into ¼ inch pieces. Toast nuts, cool, and then set aside.
- In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt; mix together & set aside.
- In a large bowl use an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Add eggs one at a time, beating until thoroughly mixed. Add the vanilla along with the last egg.
- With the mixer on low speed, add about ½ of the flour mixture, mix then add the sour cream. Scrape the bowl down again and then add the remaining ½ flour mixture & mix.
- Fold 1 cup toasted pecans into the batter.
- Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface.
Topping:
- Depending on pan, either sprinkle ¼ cup toasted pecans over the top of the batter along with sugar, OR place on bottom of Bundt pan.
- Bake: Bake 55 to 65 minutes. Place pan on a wire cooling rack to cool for 10 to 15 minutes then remove cake from the pan and place the cake on the wire cooling rack to finish cooling.
- ENJOY