Southern Pecan Pound Cake with Lindy Davies

Lindy Davies was in the kitchen today whipping up a lovely and mouth-watering Southern Pecan Pound Cake. Take a look, then follow along for the cake and the Praline Pecan Sauce. Keep up with Lindy on instagram at @lindy_davies

Praline Pecan Sauce

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups chopped pecans
  • 7 tablespoons butter (divided)
  • 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 3/4 cup light corn syrup
  • 2/3 cup evaporated milk
  • 1/2 tsp vanilla

Instructions

  1. Put pecans and 3 Tablespoons butter in microwave safe dish.
  2. Cook on med-high for 2-4 minutes, stirring twice. Watch closely and be careful to not burn the pecans!
  3. Put the rest of the butter into sauce pan & melt on low-medium heat. 
  4. Whisk in brown sugar, and flour, and syrup til blended.
  5. Whisk in evaporated milk and vanilla. Stir until well combined.
  6. Combine pecan/butter mixture with the milk/sugar mixture.

This Delicious sauce can be topped onto everything from ice-cream to waffles, cakes bread & popcorn. 

Southern Pecan Pound Cake

Ingredients

Batter:

  • 1 cup pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 2¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1⅓ cups granulated sugar
  • 5 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • Tip: Use standard measuring cups and spoons or scales for accurate measuring.

Topping:

  • ¼ cup pecan halves
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Prepare one 10 inch Angel Food cake pan or Bundt pan; lightly grease the pan with shortening and dust with flour.

Batter:

  1. Break the pecans for both the batter and the topping into ¼ inch pieces. Toast nuts, cool, and then set aside.
  2. In a medium mixing bowl, combine flour, baking powder, and salt; mix together & set aside.
  3. In a large bowl use an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. 
  4. Add eggs one at a time, beating until thoroughly mixed. Add the vanilla along with the last egg. 
  5. With the mixer on low speed, add about ½ of the flour mixture, mix then add the sour cream. Scrape the bowl down again and then add the remaining ½ flour mixture & mix. 
  6. Fold 1 cup toasted pecans into the batter.
  7. Spoon the batter into the prepared pan and smooth the surface. 

Topping:

  1. Depending on pan, either sprinkle ¼ cup toasted pecans over the top of the batter along with sugar, OR place on bottom of Bundt pan
  2. Bake: Bake 55 to 65 minutes. Place pan on a wire cooling rack to cool for 10 to 15 minutes then remove cake from the pan and place the cake on the wire cooling rack to finish cooling. 
  3.  ENJOY
