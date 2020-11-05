Sorghum Pecan Tart recipe

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

We had Beverly Astin in the kitchen today teaching us her recipe for a delicious sorghum pecan tart! Be sure to follow Beverly on IG at @beverlyastin

Sorghum Pecan Tart

Yields: (1) 8-inch tart

Ingredients:

1 cup toasted, ground pecans

1 cup packed light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ sticks softened butter

¼ cup sorghum syrup

1/8 cup honey

¾ tsp cinnamon

6 TB all-purpose flour

Halved pecans for topping

1 par baked tart shell

2 TB bourbon

Instructions:

In a bowl, cream together the butter in sugar. Do not mix until light and fluffy. Add the eggs, vanilla, sorghum and honey. Mix until fully incorporated. Add the flour and cinnamon. Pour into a par baked tart shell. Place halved pecans around the edges. Bake at 350 degrees for around 30 minutes, until the center is no longer jiggly. Immediately brush with ½ and ½ mixture of bourbon and sorghum. Let chill before serving.

Pate Sucre

Yield: 1 tart shell

Ingredients:

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup cake flour

¼ tsp baking powder

¼ cup sugar

1/8 tsp salt

4 TB softened butter

1 egg, beaten

Instructions:

In a bowl combine the dry ingredients. Cut in the butter until sandy. Make a well, mix in the beaten egg. Add more flour if dough is too tacky. Form into a disk, put in refrigerator to chill. After chilled, roll out into circle, place into an ungreased 8-inch tart shell. Chill for 15 -30 minutes. Prick bottom and sides with a fork and bake at 375 degrees for 10-12 minutes.