Skillet Butterscotch Banana Bread, anyone? We heard the name of this recipe by Shauna Havey, and we were drooling! We couldn’t wait to to give it a try. Back to school means hungry kids and parents too, so fill up with this flavorful banana bread infused with sweet butterscotch chips. It’s easy to make, and when paired with a glass of milk, it’s an irresistible after school treat! Follow Shauna at @haveyourselfatime

Makes 8 servings

Ingredients:

3 very ripe bananas

1/2 stick salted butter (at room temperature)

1 Cup sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp cinnamon

2 Cups flour

1 Cup butterscotch chips, divided

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Use a fork to mash bananas. Set aside.

Cream together the butter and sugar. Add the egg, vanilla, and mashed bananas. Mix to combine.

Add the baking powder, cinnamon, and flour. Fold ingredients together just until combined, being careful not to over mix.

Fold in half the butter scotch chips.

Place batter into a well greased ten inch cast iron skillet and smooth it out with the back of a spoon.

Scatter the remaining butterscotch chips over the surface.

Bake for 30 to 35 minutes until the edges just start to turn golden and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Allow to cool for at least 15 minutes. Slice and serve.