Renees Cheesecake is one yummy food truck!

Sarah Millward, baker of the delicious treats at the adorable Renee’s Cheesecake food truck stopped by the studio today, and make our Tuesday sweet!



These treats are so good, they won the Utah Taste Off. We had a wonderful time trying Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake in a Jar, Chocolate Cheesecake in a Jar, Traditional Cheesecake, Raspberry Ripple Cheesecake, Peaches & Cream Cheesecake, Mounds Cheesecake, and our Chocolate Chip Cookies!

Renee started baking cheesecakes in 1984. She started delivering to ZCMI stores and soon delivered to many restaurants around the valley. The business helped her support her 6 kids while she was a single mom. Her kids would help clean, take cheesecakes out, and pick up supplies!

Soon Utah’s growth made traffic too busy to where she could no longer deliver cheesecakes. She continued to bake for weddings and personal orders. The family always wanted to start the cheesecake business up again and last year Renee and her daughter, Cherie, opened up the food truck. The business is completely run by the family.

Renee’s and Cherie’s husbands worked together to build the truck. Renee and Cherie do most of the baking with her daughters-in-law helping out when needed. Her son Nathan runs the truck and her granddaughters help work in the truck. Almost to the one-year anniversary of opening the truck and just coming off our win with Utah Taste Off, it has been amazing to see Renee’s Cheesecake grow!

Follow on instagram at @renees_cheesecake and on facebook at m.facebook.com/Reneescheesecake

Reagan Leadbetter After anchoring and reporting the news in Arizona and Missouri, Reagan Leadbetter landed in Utah in 2000. She said “This is the place“, and found her home.