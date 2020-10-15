Pumpkin Poptarts with Chef Jenn Martello

Chef Jenn Martello was in the GTU kitchen today making the tastiest Pumpkin Poptarts! Yes, poptarts, those nostalgic hand pies. The pumpkin flavor makes them seasonal and perfect for Halloween or breakfast on Thanksgiving! Pie crust filled with pumpkin pie filling, baked, frosted, and sprinkled to make any kid or adult smile! Jenn is a Private Chef specializing in home plated dinners and in home cooking classes. Find her on IG @chefjennmartello and www.chefjennmartello.com
Pumpkin Poptarts
Serves 8
Ingredients:
Crust
- 2 Cups All purpose flour Note* Pre-made pie crust works well here.
- 1/2 Cup Butter, frozen cut into cubes
- 1 Tbsp Sugar
- 1 Tsp Salt
- 7 Tbsp Ice water
Filling
- 1 Cup Canned pumpkin
- 3 Tbsp Half/Half
- 2 Tbsp Sugar
- 1/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 tsp Salt
- 1 tsp Pumpkin Pie Spice
- 1 each Egg
- 1 each Egg yolk
- 1 each Egg beaten with1 tbsp milk