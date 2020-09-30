Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Kajsia Belingheri, owner of The Chocolate was in the kitchen today teaching us how to create the most beautiful Pumpkin Gingerbread Trifle Cups! She also tells us where we can visit her business, a quaint spot to satisfy your sweet tooth for anything from a date night, to a trip in with the kids! Follow along on IG @thechocodc Facebook: The Chocolate and hop online thechocolate.cafe



Pumpkin Gingerbread Trifle

1 (14-ounce) package gingerbread mix

1 (5.1-ounce) box instant vanilla pudding mix

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ tsp vanilla extract

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

Put these ingredients in a kitchen aid and whip with a whisk attachment.

Bake the gingerbread according to the package directions; cool completely.

I do a 13×9 pan and cut them into little squares.

Pumpkin Filling:

In a medium bowl mix vanilla pudding and milk and whisk together. Stir the pumpkin puree, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract into the pudding.

Assembly:

Layer gingerbread into the bottom of the trifle bowl. Next do a layer of the pumpkin mixture over the gingerbread, then add a layer of whipped cream.

Repeat with the remaining gingerbread, pudding, and whipped topping. I can usually get 3 layers of each into a big trifle bowl.



If you’re doing individual cups, bake gingerbread batter into regular sized cupcakes, cut in half and layer with pumpkin and whipped cream.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.













