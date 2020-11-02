Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Molly Kohrman of Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! was back in our studio toady making a tasty pumpkin ganache brownie pie. She also brought a few samples of the pies they’ll be offering for Thanksgiving. Molly is the recipient of an award from the Women’s Business Center of Utah, she was just recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year! Always giving back to the community, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! is donating $1 from every pie sale this month to Outdoor Afro’s Utah chapter, a nonprofit that helps people of color get out into nature. Stop in for your brownies and pies at 1751 S 1100 E, SLC and online at browniesx3.com

PUMPKIN GANACHE

2 c. white chocolate chips

1/4 c. butter, unsalted

3 T corn syrup

3/4 c. heavy cream

1 c. pumpkin puree

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. ginger

1/2 tsp. cloves



1. Heat chocolate and butter in 15 second intervals in microwave until completely melted.

2. Transfer chocolate mixture to blender.

3. Warm corn syrup for 15 seconds then add to blender. Blend for 1 minute.

4. With blender running, stream in cold cream. Blend until smooth and shiny.

5. Add spices and pumpkin to blender. Blend until well combined.

6. Refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.