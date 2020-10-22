Our yummy lemon birthday cake

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Nettie Frank treated us today! This stunning lemon cake is as mouth watering as it looks. We were thrilled to have something so beautifully created to celebrate our big 18th! Nettie tells us that when you’re planning a party, go with a theme or even a color can be your theme. Then you can plan the food around that. She has a standard gold party supply container that will match any color and theme. That way she’s not buying new items every time, just changing the paper goods, flowers and food. Thank you, Nettie! @chefnettiefrank

Lemon Cake:

2 1/4 cups flour

1 1/3 cup sugar

1 cup soften butter

1 tsp. Baking powder

1/2 tsp. Baking soda

1/2 tsp. Salt

1 cup Milk

2 lemons zested and juiced

3 eggs 1 tsp. Vanilla



1. Blend sugar, butter and lemon zest in a mixer using a paddle attachment.

2. Add all dry ingredients and mix until combined

3. Add milk, eggs, lemon juice and vanilla to batter.

4. Turn oven to 350 degrees

5. Pour batter into two 8” rounds.

6. Bake for 45 minutes.

7. Let cool over night in pans





Reagan Leadbetter After anchoring and reporting the news in Arizona and Missouri, Reagan Leadbetter landed in Utah in 2000. She said “This is the place“, and found her home.