No eggs, milk, or butter? Depression cake makes a comeback.

The Depression Cake was created during the Great Depression when ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter were hard to come by. The recipe calls for flour, sugar and cocoa powder, plus a few other pantry staples. You can stir it up in one bowl and when it’s done, finish with powdered sugar, whipped cream, or nothing at all. The result is a delicious cake that’s a crowd-pleaser, er, quarantine-pleaser!

Nicea expertly showed off her baking skills in the kitchen, and Surae said it was tasty! Check out their fun segment, and try your hand at this easy recipe.

Ingredients:

1½ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder (or black cocoa)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon white or apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 cup cooled brewed coffee (or water)

Instructions:

Preheat to 375°F. Grease an 8-inch round or square pan. Mix the flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and the sugar. Poke three holes into the mix. Pour the vanilla, vinegar, and oil into each hole. Add the coffee and stir the ingredients until well blended. Add to the pan. Bake for 35 minutes, or until the top is set but springy. Cool the cake in the pan, then top with the frosting of your choice or enjoy plain.

Surae Chinn Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.