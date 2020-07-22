Nakia Armstrong’s Gluten-free waffle dessert!

Nakia Armstrong joined us in the kitchen today to share her recipe for Gluten-Free Waffle Dessert! Gluten Free does not have to be boring, and can delicious. Try it out, and find Nakia here.
Cake Waffles
1 Gluten free Chocolate cake mix
2 eggs
1 cup melted butter
1 1/2 cup milk
2 softened cream cheese blocks
1 cup powder sugar
1 Tbsp
1/2 tsp vanilla extract fresh raspberries raspberry syrup drizzle
Mix well, the first 4 ingredients.
Measure 1/4 cup of batter on to a heated mini waffle griddle.
Let waffles cool completely.
Mix cream cheese, powdered sugar minus 1 tablespoon, vanilla extract.
Assembly
Drizzle each waffle with syrup
Line edge of two waffles with cream cheese filling
Stack layers
Top with a dollop of filling and fresh raspberries
Dust with Tbsp of powdered sugar