Mississippi Mud Pie

Our friend Kendra Nani was in the kitchen today making the perfect recipe to kick off September and cooler temperatures, pumpkin cream cheese bread!

Bread:3 1/2 c flour1t baking powder1t baking soda3/4 t salt1 1/2 t cinnamon1/4 t nutmeg4 large eggs2 c sugar1 c butter15oz can pumpkin1/2 c water1 1/2 t vanilla

Filling:8 Oz cream cheese softened1/2 c sugar2 large eggs1 1/3 T flour

Preheat oven to 350. Soften butter and cream together wet ingredients. Add dry ingredients. Make cream cheese filling. Grease bread pan and layer pumpkin, cream cheese and pumpkin. Bake for one hour. Cool on wire rack.