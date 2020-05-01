Marble cake with Surae’s niece!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

Marble cake with Evie! Talk about impressive, Surae’s niece is ten years old, and quite the chef! Not only did she share her recipe from her Virginia kitchen, she also shot and edited this segment single-handedly! Bravo. Follow the directions below to try your hand at this tasty treat!

Ingredients:

18 Tablespoons of butter

1.5 Cups of sugar

8 Eggs

2 Tablespoons of lemon juice

1 Pinch of salt

1 Tablespoon vanilla extract

1.5 Cups of flower

1 Teaspoon baking powder

2-3 Tablespoons coco powder

DIRECTIONS: Preheat the oven to 356 Fahrenheit. Coat the pan with butter and flour. Microwave butter until soft. Cream butter and add sugar. Blend until foamy. Add and mix baking powder and flour. Pour in the remaining ingredients and mix.

Put ½ dough into the pan. Mix coco powder into mix that is not in the pan

Put brown mix on to the top of white mix in the pan and marble (fold brown mix carefully in) and bake.