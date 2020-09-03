Kendra’s Pumkin Cream Cheese Bread

Our friend Kendra Nani was in the kitchen today making the perfect recipe to kick off September and cooler temperatures, pumpkin cream cheese bread! Follow along for the how-to here, and follow Kendra for more online at @kendranani



Bread:

3 1/2 c flour

1t baking powder

1t baking soda

3/4 t salt

1 1/2 t cinnamon

1/4 t nutmeg

4 large eggs

2 c sugar

1 c butter

15oz can pumpkin

1/2 c water

1 1/2 t vanilla



Filling:

8 Oz cream cheese softened

1/2 c sugar

2 large eggs

1 1/3 T flour



Preheat oven to 350. Soften butter and cream together wet ingredients. Add dry ingredients. Make cream cheese filling. Grease bread pan and layer pumpkin, cream cheese and pumpkin. Bake for one hour. Cool on wire rack.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.