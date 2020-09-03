Kendra’s Pumkin Cream Cheese Bread

Our friend Kendra Nani was in the kitchen today making the perfect recipe to kick off September and cooler temperatures, pumpkin cream cheese bread! Follow along for the how-to here, and follow Kendra for more online at @kendranani

Bread:
3 1/2 c flour
1t baking powder
1t baking soda
3/4 t salt
1 1/2 t cinnamon
1/4 t nutmeg
4 large eggs
2 c sugar
1 c butter
15oz can pumpkin
1/2 c water
1 1/2 t vanilla

Filling:
8 Oz cream cheese softened
1/2 c sugar
2 large eggs
1 1/3 T flour

Preheat oven to 350. Soften butter and cream together wet ingredients. Add dry ingredients. Make cream cheese filling. Grease bread pan and layer pumpkin, cream cheese and pumpkin. Bake for one hour. Cool on wire rack.

