Hot caramel apple pie recipe with Chili Beak

Molly Kohrman of Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! was back in our studio toady making a tasty pumpkin ganache brownie pie. She also brought a few samples of the pies they'll be offering for Thanksgiving. Molly is the recipient of an award from the Women's Business Center of Utah, she was just recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year! Always giving back to the community, Brownies! Brownies! Brownies! is donating $1 from every pie sale this month to Outdoor Afro's Utah chapter, a nonprofit that helps people of color get out into nature. Stop in for your brownies and pies at 1751 S 1100 E, SLC and online at browniesx3.com

PUMPKIN GANACHE