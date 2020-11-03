Hot caramel apple pie recipe with Chili Beak

David Born, hot spicy magician and owner of the delicious Chili Beak was in our kitchen this morning with a mouth-watering hot caramel apple pie recipe! Sea Salt habanero caramels drizzled atop brownies and apple pie, anyone? Follow the recipe below, and pick up your Chili Beak products at Harmons, Caputo’s Market & Deli, and online at www.chilibeak.com
Hot Caramel Apple Pie Recipe:
Crust:
2 1/2 cups flour
1 tsp salt
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
1/2 cup ice water
Filling:
4 lbs sliced apples
2 Tbsp lemon juice
1 cup brown sugar
3/4 cup sugar
4 Tbsp cornstarch
1 tsp cinnamon
1 tsp vanilla
Pinch of nutmeg
Salt, to taste
Chill pie in fridge, then bake 20 minutes at 400F
Lower temp to 350 and bake 30-40 minutes
Cover crust with foil after 30 minutes
Chili Beak Caramel Topping:
1. Melt 6-10 caramels with 2 Tbsp butter in double boiler or microwave
2. Drizzle it on EVERYTHING!!!