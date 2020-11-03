Hot caramel apple pie recipe with Chili Beak

Desserts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

David Born, hot spicy magician and owner of the delicious Chili Beak was in our kitchen this morning with a mouth-watering hot caramel apple pie recipe! Sea Salt habanero caramels drizzled atop brownies and apple pie, anyone? Follow the recipe below, and pick up your Chili Beak products at Harmons, Caputo’s Market & Deli, and online at www.chilibeak.com

Hot Caramel Apple Pie Recipe: 
Crust:

2 1/2 cups flour

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup vegetable shortening 

1/2 cup ice water

Filling: 

4 lbs sliced apples

2 Tbsp lemon juice

1 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup sugar

4 Tbsp cornstarch 

1 tsp cinnamon 

1 tsp vanilla 

Pinch of nutmeg 

Salt, to taste

Chill pie in fridge, then bake 20 minutes at 400F

Lower temp to 350 and bake 30-40 minutes

Cover crust with foil after 30 minutes 

Chili Beak Caramel Topping:
1. Melt 6-10 caramels with 2 Tbsp butter in double boiler or microwave
2. Drizzle it on EVERYTHING!!! 

More Dessert Recipes

Cookie Recipes

Cake Recipes

Pie Recipes

Fall Recipes
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Politics

More Politics

Good Things Utah Sponsors