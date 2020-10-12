Raspberry Crepe Recipe

Desserts

by:

Posted:
Dali Blazic the owner of Dali Crepes was in our kitchen today and it felt like a holiday! It was that much fun, he was the most generous, and it smelled divine! We say run, don’t walk to Dali Crepes!

Raspberry Land

Crepe Batter :

2 cups (300g) all-purpose flour

2.3 Tbsp (35g) granulated sugar

3 ea. (160g) large eggs

I tsp (5g) salt

3.1 cups (750ml) whole milk

3.2 Tbsp (50g) unsalted butter, melted

I Tbsp (15ml) vegetable oil

Nutella , Strawberries Banana

            or

Bavrian Cream and Raspberries

I Tbsp of Love

Combine eggs ,salt, flour and sugar. Mix and pour In milk. Continue mixing until smooth.
Add melted butter and oil. Strain in a fine mesh sieve lo get rid off any remaining lumps. Leave crape batter tor 2 hours to be refrigerate  before cooking them.

Plating:

Fill and decorate with:

Fresh Raspberries | Bavarian Cream | Biscoff Cookies Crumble | Coconut Flakes | Dark Chocolate Sauce | Raspberry Sauce | Whipped Cream | Choco Sticks

Or Breakfast Crepes

Shredded Cheese | Black Forest Ham | Spinach | Cherry Tomato | Cheese Cheddar | Bacon | Eggs | Fresh Mozzarella

www.dalicrepes.com

IG @dalicrepes

www.facebook.com/dalicrepes

Stop by in person at 2854 S W Temple, SLC

Nicea DeGering
Nicea DeGering
Nicea loves morning television in Utah! A self-proclaimed “night person,“ she has been getting up and hopping onto the Good Things Utah set for over a decade now.
Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

