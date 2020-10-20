Giant Frankenstein Rice Krispie Treat

Shannon Källåker, Owner of Lemon & Sage Market and Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage was in our kitchen today making the most delicious Swedish Chocolate Balls (Chokladbollar)! We loved them, and we know you will, too.

Stir together butter and sugar until well combined. You can do this by hand with a large spoon. Add vanilla sugar/vanilla, cocoa powder, and oats and stir until oats are distributed evenly throughout the butter mixture. Form into balls (about 15) and put on a plate in the refrigerator to set.