Candy loaded oatmeal cookie bars are a fun way to use up all that leftover Halloween candy, thanks to Dianna and Alyssa, mother daughter duo of In Fine Taste. We gobbled them all right up! Be sure to follow them in instagram at @infinetaste



Candy Loaded Oatmeal Cookie Bars

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup butter, melted

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup brown sugar, packed

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups flour, spooned and leveled

2 cups sweetened shredded coconut

2 cups old fashioned oats

2-3 cups of chopped mix-ins

Ideas for mix-ins:

– Reese’s

– Snickers

– M&Ms

– Twix

– Chocolate chips—white chocolate, peanut butter chips, dark chocolate, semisweet, butterscotch

– Heath bar

– Peanuts

– Almonds

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large mixing bowl combine melted butter, brown sugar, and granulated sugar. Once combined, add in eggs, and vanilla.

2. Stir in flour, baking soda, and baking powder until just combined. Then stir in shredded coconut and oats, and mix ins (I reserved some mix-ins to sprinkle on top).

3. Spread batter into a greased 9×13 pan until evenly disturbed. Bake for 23-25 minutes, Cool completely before slicing and serving.

Reagan Leadbetter After anchoring and reporting the news in Arizona and Missouri, Reagan Leadbetter landed in Utah in 2000. She said “This is the place“, and found her home.