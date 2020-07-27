Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

It’s time to grab a slice and enjoy some homemade pie. Dominique Wilson, Owner of Pies The Limit is an up and coming baker who specializes in pies and cheesecakes. He stopped by the studio to share his recipe for Blueberry Sour Cream pie. It’s his #1 seller. In fact, he’s been selling out of his pies within a couple hours each day.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn but ‘beep, beep,” says Dominique. And for good reason! The Blueberry Sour Cream pie is delicious!

Right now Dominique is taking pie orders on his Instagram but you can also email him at piesthelimitut801@gmail.com.