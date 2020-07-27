Blueberry Sour Cream Pie

Desserts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our new Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

It’s time to grab a slice and enjoy some homemade pie. Dominique Wilson, Owner of Pies The Limit is an up and coming baker who specializes in pies and cheesecakes. He stopped by the studio to share his recipe for Blueberry Sour Cream pie. It’s his #1 seller. In fact, he’s been selling out of his pies within a couple hours each day.

“I don’t want to toot my own horn but ‘beep, beep,” says Dominique. And for good reason! The Blueberry Sour Cream pie is delicious!

Right now Dominique is taking pie orders on his Instagram but you can also email him at piesthelimitut801@gmail.com.

Deena Manzanares
Deena Manzanares
Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

More Dessert Recipes

Cookie Recipes

Cake Recipes

Pie Recipes

Fall Recipes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah VP Debate

More Utah Debate

Good Things Utah Sponsors