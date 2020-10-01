Barbie has a new cookbook and Reagan is in the kitchen with her mom

First, Barbie has a cook book. Nicea and Surae have all the details of how you can make mermaid cupcakes just like she does. How does she bake with hands that don’t move? Impressive.

Then, we love this cute segment of Reagan and her Mama in the kitchen whipping up chicken lettuce wraps! So cute, we could watch these two all day. Our only complaint is that filming from home means we can’t sample any of what they made. We’ll just have to follow along and try our own hand at this tasty recipe, and you can too.

This particular recipe is called Mr. Chow’s style minced chicken with lettuce leaves comes from Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook, “It’s All Good”, and can be ordered here.

Reagan Leadbetter After anchoring and reporting the news in Arizona and Missouri, Reagan Leadbetter landed in Utah in 2000. She said “This is the place“, and found her home.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Surae Chinn Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.