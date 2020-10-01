Barbie has a new cookbook and Reagan is in the kitchen with her mom

Desserts

First, Barbie has a cook book. Nicea and Surae have all the details of how you can make mermaid cupcakes just like she does. How does she bake with hands that don’t move? Impressive.

Then, we love this cute segment of Reagan and her Mama in the kitchen whipping up chicken lettuce wraps! So cute, we could watch these two all day. Our only complaint is that filming from home means we can’t sample any of what they made. We’ll just have to follow along and try our own hand at this tasty recipe, and you can too.

This particular recipe is called Mr. Chow’s style minced chicken with lettuce leaves comes from Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook, “It’s All Good”, and can be ordered here.

