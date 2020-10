Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Reagan and Surae are back at it in the kitchen trying their hand at Bananacakes! Yup, with only two ingredients, this recipe is easy and tasty! Packed with all sorts of good stuff like vitamins and proteins, this tasty breakfast is great for brain health.

So, what was the final verdict? Should these two be allowed back in the kitchen? We say yes. Five out of five fulls tars! Try it out, and tell us if you have the flip down like Reagan.

Find their recipe inspo here.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.

Reagan Leadbetter After anchoring and reporting the news in Arizona and Missouri, Reagan Leadbetter landed in Utah in 2000. She said “This is the place“, and found her home.