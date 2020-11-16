A 5 minute broma oatmeal recipe

If you love Nutella, you’ll love Broma! Broma makes the dark chocolate almond spread that’s more than a sweet addition to breads and smoothies. A healthy option, it’s made with sustainably sourced dark chocolate, almonds, and their nutrient formula. Get ready for an easy broma oatmeal recipe thanks to one of our awesome producers, McCall!
5 Minute Broma Oatmeal
Ingredients:
– 1 cup rolled oats
– 2 cup unsweetened almond milk
– 1 medium banana, mashed
– 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
– 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
– pinch of salt
– 2 tablespoons Broma
Instructions:
1. Combine all ingredients into a small saucepan and turn heat to medium/high – do not add Broma yet
2. Bring to a boil. Then, turn heat down to low/medium and continually stir for around 3-5 minutes as the oatmeal cooks and thickens
3. Once oatmeal is at desired consistency, remove from heat, add Broma as well as any additional toppings (e.g., brushed almonds, cranberries, almond butter)
4. Serve immediately and enjoy!