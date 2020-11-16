A 5 minute broma oatmeal recipe

Reagan and Surae are back at it in the kitchen trying their hand at Bananacakes! Yup, with only two ingredients, this recipe is easy and tasty! Packed with all sorts of good stuff like vitamins and proteins, this tasty breakfast is great for brain health.

So, what was the final verdict? Should these two be allowed back in the kitchen? We say yes. Five out of five fulls tars! Try it out, and tell us if you have the flip down like Reagan.