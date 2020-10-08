Holystone Distillery’s Corpse Reviver & Banshee Kiss Cocktail Recipes

Raya Wall, bartender and Spirits Guide at Holystone Distilling was in the kitchen with us today! Using spirits that are Utah-firsts, she tells us their Perla Vodka just won a Double gold award. It has a grappa base, from fine, wine grapes. The taste is velvety and smooth. The Bosun’s Navy Strength Gin is also Double Gold Award winning, and 114 proof. There’s a great history behind Navy Strength! The Tsunami Shochu is a mugu style spirit made with Koji-Kin rice and barley. A lot of umami with a hint of smoke, only 24% ABV. And last but not least is the Apparition Absinthe Vérte, based on a 120 year old recipe sipped by intellectuals and artists in the 1800’s. Made with real, Grand wormwood (yes, it’s legal), anise, Damiana and fennel, which gives it the beautiful green hue. Also known as the Green Fairy. She’s 124 proof and will put a spell on you!

Holystone Distilling is an award-winning, artisan distillery in Murray, Utah. You can book Luxury Tastings and Tours through their wesbsite. They also have a gorgeous retail shoppe where you can purchase their spirits, artisan chocolates and bitters along with luxury branded merchandise. You can also find their spirits in dozens of State Liquor Stores. If they aren’t in one near you, just request them via a manger! IG: @holystonedistilling

Corpse Reviver #2

3/4 oz Holystone Bosun’s Gin

3/4 oz Cointreau

3/4 oz Lillet Blanc

3/4 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1/4 oz Holystone Apparition Absinthe Verte, for rinsing

Pour absinthe into a coupé glass and swirl to coat, then discard excess. In a cocktail shaker, combine Bosun’s Gin, Cointreau, Lillet Blanc, and lemon juice and shake with ice for about 10 seconds or until chilled. Strain into the absinthe-rinsed cocktail glass. Squeeze an orange peel over the glass to release the oils and discard. Garnish with a corpse eyeball.

**To make a corpse eyeball, insert a Luxardo cherry into the opening of a lychee nut.

Banshee’s Kiss

1 oz Holystone Perla Vodka

1/2 oz Holystone Shochu

3/4 oz Blackberry Syrup

3/4 oz Fresh Lime Juice

5-8 drops Honest John Aromatic Bitters Honey

and black sanding sugar for rim Dry ice

Coat the rim of a rocks glass with honey, then dip it onto a glass with black sanding sugar. Put the glass in the freezer for 20 mins or until sugar rim is solid. In a cocktail shaker, combine the Perla Vodka, Tsunami Shochu, Blackberry syrup, lime juice, and Honest John Bitters and shake with ice for about 10 seconds or until chilled. Take your sugar rimmed glass out of the freezer and fill half way with dry ice. Do not touch the dry ice with your hands! Strain cocktail into the glass with dry ice and watch your cocktail begin to smoke!

**Blackberry Syrup Recipe 1 cup sugar 1 cup water2 cups fresh Blackberries

In a sauce pan, combine sugar, water, and blackberries. Cook on Medium-High heat until mixture begins to boil. Once boiling, reduce heat to low allowing the mixture to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Once cooled, strain syrup into a container or let the berries sit over night for a darker colored syrup.

Keeps in the fridge for about a week.

Cheers!

Surae Chinn Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.

Deena Manzanares Deena Marie Manzanares is a Utah native, but lived in NYC for a few years while attending the Atlantic Theater Company Acting School. Locally, she has worked as a professional actor for years in both stage and film.



