Vessel Kitchen celebrates their fourth anniversary

Vessel Kitchen is turning four, and we’re celebrating with head chef and partner Roe’e Levy in our kitchen making mouth-watering roasted brussel sprouts. Vessel has been called Utah’s favorite spot for locally sourced, freshly made, and ever-changing dishes!

After setting up shop in Park City just four years ago, in hopes of bringing a new style of dining to the community they love, Co-Founders Nick Gradinger, Brian Reeder, and Executive Chef Roe’e Levy are thrilled with the reception and loyalty their passion project has received.

Since origination, Vessel Kitchen has opened three additional locations within the state. They started a catering operation, rotated menus quarterly, sustained valuable local partnerships, and maintained staff and even opened doors to a new location through the global pandemic!

At Vessel, they roast their brussels sprouts in a hot oven, then toss in a very unique marinade called a chermoula. Chermoula is a thick marinade, traditionally consisting of herbs, spices and oils, and is the foundation in many North African dishes from Morocco and Algeria, like fried fish stuffed with chermoula and seafood tagine dishes.

While many chermoula recipes call for herbs as the “driver” in the recipe, they use roasted carrots and chilies as the foundation for this particular dish in order to be able to transfer the wholesome flavor in a delicious spreadable marinade. This recipe is broken down into four steps -each can be made well in advance, and each takes thirty minutes or less. It is organized chronologically, if you wish to make it all at once!

Roasted Brussels Sprouts in Carrot Chermoula: Serves 4-6 adults

Step One-Carrot Chermoula Roasting: Preheat oven to 375 f or convection oven to 350 f Ingredients (all ingredients in this step can be rough chopped or diced -it will be pureed later)

Shallot, peeled and large diced -One each / Two tablespoons

Carrot, peeled, large diced -One each / One cup

Garlic clove, Peeled, crushed -Four each

Fresno chili pepper, seeded, chopped (for more heat, keep the seeds) – one each

Shaved or crushed almonds – quarter cup

Paprika, preferable spanish 120 ASTA – one teaspoon

Extra virgin olive oil – one tablespoonTools and such

Oven Mixing bowl Baking sheet lined with parchment paper

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 375 f or convection oven to 350 f

2.Add all the ingredients to the mixing bowl, and toss with the olive oil

3.Spread evenly on the baking sheet

4.Bake for thirty minutes – the result should be golden, slightly browned edge, but not fully roasted.

5.Transfer back into the mixing bowl and cool down completely, preferably in the refrigerator. Reserve the baking sheet and the liner for the brussels sprouts.

StepTwo-Cutting Brussel Sprouts Ingredients:

Brussels sprouts -2 lbs. (about 2 quarts)

Olive oil -two tablespoons

Kosher Salt -Half teaspoon

Cracked black pepper -Quarter teaspoonTools and such

Cutting board Utility knife or chef knife (Since the brussels are small, it will be easier to cut with a small knife) Mixing bowl

Directions:

1.Cut the stem side of each brussels -about ¼” and discard

2.Set the brussels cut side down and split in half with the knife

3.If the brusselsare dirty, place in the mixing bowl, fill with cold water, and rinse well few times, under running cold water and dry well before proceeding

4.In a dry mixing bowl, toss the brussels with the olive oil, salt, and pepper. Reserve in the fridge until ready to roast

Step Three:

Carrot Chermoula -PureeIngredients:•Carrot and chili mixture from step one, chilled•Fresh thyme, chopped -One Tablespoon•Sherry vinegar -Two tablespoons•Orange juice -One Tablespoon•Lemon juice -One tablespoon•Maple syrup -Twotablespoons•Salt -Quarter teaspoon•Cracked black pepper -Pinch•Olive oil -Two tablespoons•Water -OPTIONAL -two tablespoonsTools and such:•Blender•Rubber spatulaDirections:1.Add all of the ingredients beside the water into the bowl of the blender, cover, and blend well. If it is too thick, add the water, one tablespoon at a time.2.Transfer out of the blender into a storage container and keep in the refrigerator -up to seven days.Step Four-Roasted Brussels SproutsIngredients:•Brussels sprouts -Cut and seasoned -2 Quarts•Carrot Chermoula -Four tablespoonsTools and such:•Oven -Preheat to 450f (Regular) or 425f (Convection)•Baking sheet lined with parchment paper•Mixing bowlDirections:1.Toss the brussels in its mixing bowl again, and spread on the lined baking sheet2.Insert to the preheated oven, and roast for 25 minutes, until the brussels are fully cooked, and the edges are browned.3.Add the roasted brussels and the carrot chermoula back into the mixing bowl, and toss well. Add salt and pepper or more chermoula to taste.Shopping list:(Not portioned for the recipe, but the smallest items available at the store)oShallot -One eachoCarrot -One to two eachoGarlic clove, fresh -four eachoFresno chili pepper -one eachoShaved or crushed almonds -less than a cupoPaprika, preferable spanish 120 ASTA -small shakeroBrussels sprouts -two lbsoExtra virgin olive oil -less than a cupoKosher Salt -small shakeroCracked black pepper -small shakeroFresh thyme -one ounce packoSherry vinegar -small bottleoOrange juice -small bottleoLemon juice -one lemonoMaple syrup -small bottle

Social: @vesselkitchen Website: vesselkitchen.com