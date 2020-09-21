Red beans & rice with Brian’s girlfriend Liz!

Birthday boy Brian brought his beautiful girlfriend Liz into the studio today, and she showed us her tasty recipe for red beans and rice. We don’t know what we loved more, her delicious meal, or her! Watch how adorable these two are in action.

Ingredients:

1lbs dry kidney beans

1/4 C. olive oil

1 Lg. onion

chopped 1 green bell pepper

chopped

2 T minced garlic

2 stalks celery chopped

6 C. water

4-5 bay leaves

1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper

1 tsp. dried thyme

1/4 tsp. dried sage

1 tsp. salt

1 T. dried parsley

1 tsp. cajun seasoning

1 lb. andouille sausage

4 C. water

2 C. long grain white rice



Directions:

Rinse beans and soak in water overnight. In a large pot, sauté the sausage for about 5 mins. In the same pot add your onion, bell pepper, celery and minced garlic. Continue to sauté for about 3-5 mins or until they soften a bit. Add water, beans and all seasonings. Bring to a boil and reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 2 1/2 hours. Meanwhile, prepare the rice. In a saucepan, bring water and rice to a boil. Reduce heat, cover, and simmer for 20 minutes. Serve beans over rice.