Fall charcuterie board with The Gathering Platter

Tracy Rowe of The Gathering Platter showed us one tasty fall Charcuterie board, providing us a handful of tips that can help anyone to make an insta-worthy charcuterie board!
- First and foremost: make your own rules and anything goes. This is YOUR board, and it should be a reflection of your occasion and the personal likes of you, your friends and family.
- Pretty food is more fun to eat, so presentation does matter. Don’t be afraid to glam up your board with some festive decorations, as seen here, Tracy included mini pumpkins to round out the seasonality of her board.
- Putting together a charcuterie board can easily be a family activity, giving everyone a chance to have their personal treats represented.
Fall Charcuterie Board Ingredients:
- Pumpkin hummus
- Salami
- Sweet potato crackers
- Everything crackers
- Raincoast crisps
- Dried persimmons
- Grapes
- Fresh figs
- Unexpected cheddar cheese
- Brie
- Pistachios
- Maple cookies
- Rosemary
- Mini pumpkins
- Board by Todd Alan Woodcraft toddalanwoodcraft.com
Instagram @thegatheringplatter
Pinterest The Gathering Platter