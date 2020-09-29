Easy stuffed mushroom recipe

Appetizers

Mmmm, Mmmmm, Mmmm! So good!

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our new Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes weekly!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – There’s nothing like a delicious dish that’s also good for you and easy to make. Alice Williams with HonestlyFitness.com shares a simple recipe for stuffed mushrooms.


STUFFED MUSHROOMS

Alice Williams, blogger at HonestlyFitness.com

INGREDIENTS:
• 4 Portobello Mushrooms
• 1 cup Spinach
• ¼ cup Parmesan
(You can sub for vegan parmesan)
• 1 cup Ricotta
(You can sub for vegan ricotta)
• 1 tbsp Mozzarella (per mushroom – if you have 4 mushrooms, you need 4tbsp mozzarella)
(Can sub for vegan mozzarella)
• 1 tbsp Marinara (per mushroom – if you have 4 mushrooms, you need 4tbsp marinara)
• 1 tsp Mural of Flavor Seasoning (from Penzey’s)
(Can sub for another herb like basil)
• 2 Olives
(Can sub for 1 tbsp capers)
• Olive Oil – To drizzle over the Portobello mushrooms
• Salt and Pepper to taste

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
  2. Grab 4 medium sized Portobello mushrooms. Put them on a baking tray, gill side up, drizzle with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake for 25-mins.
  3. While those are cooking, make your stuffing! Blend 1 cup of spinach, 1/4 cup Parmesan, 1 cup ricotta, 1tsp Mural of Flavor seasoning or Italian seasoning, 1tsp salt and 2 olives (optional but adds a yummy and salty flavor).
  4. Once mushrooms have baked, add a small amount of marinara to each (1tbsp) and then scoop some of your filling on top. Add some mozzarella if you wish.
  5. Bake for an additional 5-10 minutes or until warmed through.
  6. Eat and enjoy!

More fitness and wellness ideas online at honestlyfitness.com and on Instagram @honestlyfitness

More Healthy Recipes

Salad Recipes

Soup Recipes

GTU Recipes

Sign Up For Weekly Recipes
Surae Chinn
Surae Chinn
Surae Chinn joined ABC4 as the 4pm anchor in 2016. She transitioned to the station’s lifestyle show ‘Good Things Utah’ in 2019 as as full time host. She is also ABC4’s chief medical correspondent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Things Utah Sponsors